IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation is losing its executive director.

Catherine Smith is leaving to join the Idaho National Laboratory.

After joining the development corporation in 2017, Smith helped lead beautification efforts throughout downtown Idaho Falls.

IFDDC says these beautification efforts were a catalyst for growth and improvement of the downtown experience.

One of Smith’s more notable achievements was securing more than $1 million in funding to renovate sidewalks and launch a parking program for all of downtown.

The post IFDDC executive director to join INL appeared first on Local News 8.