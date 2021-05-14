IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department announced one of the department’s chief fire officers recently graduated from the four-year Executive Fire Officer Program.

Paul Radford, who was also recently promoted to deputy chief of administration, attended a remote graduation ceremony earlier this week.

“Chief Radford’s selection into the program is significant because the program is highly competitive, and only administrative level chiefs are accepted,” Fire Chief Duane Nelson said. “The fact that Paul was working on his EFO while taking on additional departmental responsibilities and in the midst of a global pandemic speaks volumes of his commitment to this department and our community,” adds Nelson.

The EFO Program is administered under the National Fire Academy (NFA). The program provides senior officers with a broad perspective on various aspects of the administration of fire and EMS. The blended online and on campus courses focus on leadership when dealing with difficult or unique challenges within a community. The program also provides senior officers with an understanding of the need to transform fire and EMS organizations from being reactive to being proactive while reflecting the diversity of their communities.

“Changes in the city, technology, and industry standards over the last decade have made it necessary for fire personnel to have more education, qualifications, and certifications for the positions they hold,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Our fire department has a culture that values lifelong learning. I extend a congratulations to Chief Radford on his accomplishment, as well as appreciation for his commitment to the department and city during an incredibly challenging year.”

Chief Radford began as a probationary firefighter at IFFD in 2002, reaching senior firefighter/paramedic in 2004 and captain in 2012. Radford was promoted to battalion chief in 2015, training division chief in 2020, and deputy chief of administration in 2021. There are two deputy chief positions in the department – both of which are second in command positions under the fire chief.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is one of the largest combined fire and EMS departments in the state of Idaho. All full-time firefighters are cross-trained as EMTs or paramedics. The department provides fire protection for the City of Idaho Falls and for the Bonneville County Fire Protection District #1. They provide EMS services for the City of Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, as well as portions of Jefferson and Bingham Counties. In addition, personnel hold various positions and qualifications on local and state specialty teams.

