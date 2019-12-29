Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Falls Fire Department honored Deputy Chief Dave Coffey with an open house Friday. Coffey announced he will be retiring from the post December 31.

After 25 years with the IFFD, Coffey has accepted a position as Fire Chief for the city of Danville, Virginia.

“Accepting this position comes with mixed emotions,” said Coffey. “I have called Idaho Falls home since the Navy brought me here in 1990. IFFD has been my family since 1994. The opportunities and life experiences that this department have provided me are invaluable. My life has been truly edified by the department’s leadership and the relationships I have forged with the firefighters, external partners in the fire service and community members. I cannot thank you enough.”

Coffey began his career as a firefighter in 1994 and retires as Deputy Chief of Operations. In addition, he served as a flight paramedic for the Air Idaho Rescue from 2005 to 2010.

He helped organize the Fire Department’s Pipes and Drums band with the mission of preserving the fire service heritage.

“The experience and expertise that Deputy Chief Coffey takes with him will be difficult to replace, but the path of excellence he created will be here with us at IFFD forever. The Danville Fire Department will be fortunate to get such a steward of fire and emergency services,” said IFFD Fire Chief Duane Nelson.