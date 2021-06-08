IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is getting some special hands on training.

Firefighters worked on a mocked-up pile of vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Hendrickson Towing and Pacific Recycling helped with the extrication.

It will help them prepare for complex car accidents.

In this exercise, a person is trapped within the grey vehicle and they work on getting the person out.

These types of accidents are increasing as we continue to get more traffic in Idaho.

The fire department will be running teams to make sure that all the firefighters and Hendrickson Towing will get the training.

“This is the fourth evolution that we’ve done,” IFFD Captain Tyler Weddle said. “We’re going to do six total on three shifts. All three shifts are going to get an opportunity so that every single one of our guys on duty have gone through this training this week.”

Last year, the fire department responded to 954 car accidents.

