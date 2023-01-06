IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at a local school Thursday.

The alarm turned out to be nothing at Compass Academy, but firefighters were able to help a young driver.

Caleb Daniel was working to change a flat tire when firefighters came over to lend a hand.

The crew was able to get the flat tire off the car and replace it with the spare.

Daniel was grateful for the extra hands

“I was needing help and they were willing to be there and it was very nice to have that help and they were willing to step in and help me out,” Daniel said.

And with the cold, i’s always nice to get back in your car and on the road a little quicker.

