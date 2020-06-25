Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – If it weren’t for the fast response time of Idaho Falls Fire Station 2, a fireworks-related fire Wednesday night could have been much worse.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 10:40 p.m. to a field fire near the intersection of N Eve Drive and N Adam Drive. The reporting person said the six to eight feet tall flames were approaching a tree and had extended to a fence and shed.

When firefighters arrived, the fire had burned about 500 square feet of grass on the canal bank. The fire extended to a small tin shed and burned some of the contents inside the shed. Engine 2 was able to get fire control within two minutes after arrival, keeping it from a mobile home that was about 30 feet away.

IFFD said the fire was caused by fireworks.

Damages were estimated at approximately $2,000, and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Every year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responds to multiple fires due to improper use of fireworks, including the 2016 Henry’s Creek Fire which was the largest fire recorded in Bonneville County history.

Here are some things to remember: