IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to come enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve hosted our block party, so we are excited to bring the event back and interact with our community in a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” IFFD Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

The block party celebrates the kick off of the National Fire Protection Association’s Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15). This year marks 100 years of fire prevention education with a theme of, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” which reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly.

According to the NFPA, in a typical home fire occupants may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Escape planning and practice can help them make the most of the time they have, giving everyone enough time to get out.

Also in attendance will be the Bonneville County Fire Protection District-Ammon Division, the INL Fire Department, the BLM/Forest Service and Heroes Defense.

Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided for attendees, courtesy of the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls.

The American Red Cross will offer safety tips on home preparedness, safety plans and smoke detector installation. Kids of all ages will enjoy special guest appearances by the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho’s K9-1 Chaplain Trixie and Rusty who is in training to be a service poodle. Add that to free face painting, games, exit drills, fire engine displays and other activities, and you have a perfect educational evening out with the family.

Here are some tips to take to quickly and safely escape a fire:

Draw a map of the rooms in your home.

Mark two exists from each room. Mark a path from each exit to the outside.

Include the location of all smoke alarms.

Choose a safe outside meeting place where everybody can meet up.

Add 911 to your plan. Call that number from your neighbor’s phone or a cell phone once you are outside.

Practice your escape twice a year.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.

