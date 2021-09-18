IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As east Idaho grows, the calls for fire, police or EMS go up.

On average, the Idaho Falls Fire Department receives more than 20,000 calls a year.

But it says there is one thing that’s hurting their response time.

The EMS division chief for the fire department tells us during every call, they see at least one vehicle not pull over to let them pass.

And when it’s a life threatening emergency, every second counts.

Chief Eric Day is now reminding people to use common sense and compassion.

“Treat the situation as though we’re responding to someone you care about,” Chief Day said. “That would encourage them to pull over, to give us the right away so we can get there quickly. It’s imperative that we get there safely, and it’s in the best interest of those patients.”

Day also says there is often more than one emergency vehicle responding to a call, so be aware of other vehicles that could be responding.

He also reminds you to use your blinker when pulling over.

