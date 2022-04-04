IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department wants to remind you not to do any kind of outside burning when it is windy like it is today.

The department sent out this tweet earlier Monday.

Forecasted 60 mph winds… not the time to be burning outside. Please, no controlled burns until the wind dies down. When/if you do burn fields, please alert Dispatch at (208) 529-1200 so they are aware and don't send us screaming down the road with lights and sirens blazing. — Idaho Falls Fire (@IdahoFallsFire) April 4, 2022

