IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second time this year, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to two unrelated fires within minutes of each other.

The first 9-1-1 call came in at 12:20 a.m. on Thursday at Northwest Cosmetic Lab, located at 200 Technology Drive. The reporting person told Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center there was a fire resulting from a chemical product blowing up. Reportedly, one 26-year-old male was injured. All employees were directed to evacuate the building.

When firefighters arrived to the large commercial structure, there was no active fire inside the building. The supervisor indicated the chemical product was flammable silicon fluid. The employee was reportedly mixing the flammable liquid into the product line when the fumes ignited, flashed and injured the employee. The fire put itself out before firefighters arrived. There was no damage to the structure.

An ambulance transported the employee to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders. Firefighters monitored the air quality inside the building to ensure it was safe before allowing other employees to return to work.

The second 9-1-1 call came in at 12:37 a.m. as an outbuilding fire located at the 13000 block of N 75th E. The flames were reported to be 20 feet high, spreading to two other outbuildings and straw bales and rapidly growing. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the flames, but the hoses were frozen.

The ladder truck that originally responded to Northwest Cosmetics was rerouted to the outbuilding fire with a couple of engines, an ambulance and a water tender to extinguish the chicken coop fire that was located approximately 30 feet from a house. By approximately 12:53 a.m., firefighters reported having the fire extinguished.

An estimated 60 chickens died. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The damage to the three outbuildings is estimated at $1,600. The cause of the fire was a heat lamp located too close to combustibles.

