IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a field fire and a separate structure fire Sunday.

Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch received a report of a brush fire in near milepost 286 on the West Arco Hwy. at 7:30 p.m.

A caller advised there were large flames and that people on scene were attempting to extinguish the fire.

Two light brush trucks, an engine, a water tender, and a Battalion Chief from Idaho Falls Fire responded. Two heavy brush trucks and a Battalion Chief from the Idaho National Lab Fire Department, and a Battalion Chief and a bulldozer from the Bureau of Land Management also responded. Firefighters from the three partnering agencies remained on scene for approximately two and a half hours fighting the fire and thoroughly mitigating hot spots.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a truck that was parked in tall dry grass. The heat from the truck ignited the grass, which grew to just over an acre before being fully extinguished.

Also Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m., Idaho Falls Fire and Idaho Falls Police responded to the 200 block of S Ridge Avenue for a report of a structure fire at a multi-family residence. Idaho Falls Police Officers arrived and assisted with evacuation of the residence. Idaho Falls firefighters arrived on scene and were able to quickly knock down the fire, which was contained to a single room in the residence. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas also responded as well to properly secure utilities to the residence.

Three engines, two ambulances and a Fire Chief responded from Idaho Falls Fire. At this time, it appears that the fire was started by a candle that ignited a mattress in a living space. Structural damage was limited, however there was smoke damage throughout the building. Initial damages are estimated at approximately $20,000. The Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho and Red Cross are assisting residents who have been temporarily displaced. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

