IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting live burn training at an old structure located on Milligan Road in Snake River Landing on Friday.

You may see light smoke and flames coming from the structure off and on from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a large amount of smoke and flames in the afternoon when the structure is burned to the ground at the end of the training.

The structure is located approximately 30 yards off Milligan Road and does not require a road closure; however, there may be congestion along Milligan Road due to fire engines and water tenders coming and going from the property.

Live fire training is an important part of instruction and the qualification process for firefighters. Simulated training teaches them how to safely and efficiently fight fires while in a controlled and supervised setting.

“We extend our appreciation to Snake River Landing and Ball Ventures for donating the old structure to the department. Both the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department have used the structure for multiple trainings throughout the summer. We’re always looking for structures that have been condemned and would otherwise be torn down but that are suitable for training,” Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon said.

The post IFFD to conduct live burn training Friday appeared first on Local News 8.