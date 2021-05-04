IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police officers responded to a residence in the area of St. Clair Road and 1st Street for a report of a suspicious item the caller believed may be an explosive device Saturday.

The caller reported another person had gone outside to use their barbecue grill around 8:30 p.m. when they found the item inside the grill, resting on the grill grate.

Multiple officers responded to the scene, and Idaho Falls Fire responded as well to be readily available if needed.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated the residence and nearby residences.

The Idaho Falls Police Department oversees the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad, which is commanded by an Idaho Falls Police Department Lieutenant. The commander of the bomb squad also responded to evaluate and ultimately take possession of the device.

Officers and Idaho Falls Fire cleared the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m. and residents were able to return to their homes.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

The device and identity of the person who may have placed the device is under investigation.

