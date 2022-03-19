KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect in a robbery that occurred around 3:00 Saturday morning near the 500 block of River Parkway.

No one was injured in this incident.

The suspect was described as a medium build Hispanic male, possibly in his 20s, and was wearing black cargo pants, a dark blue jacket, a black beanie hat with red stripes, and a blue face mask.

If anyone has information about this person, please contact Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208)529-1200.

Tipsters can also report the information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org to be eligible for a cash reward.

