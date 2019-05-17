IFPD chief describes events leading to arrest in Dodge case

Listen to KID NewsRadio’s full interview with Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho ー Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson couldn’t sit still anymore.

He was attending a conference in west Idaho, but he had other things on his mind. Just a few towns over, members of his police department were working with other law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the man they believed killed 18-year-old Angie Dodge in 1996.

“I couldn’t sit in this conference any longer,” Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson told KID NewsRadio. “My knees were bouncing and, and I couldn’t stick around. So, I went and I jumped in the car with the guys.”

A highly coordinated operation was about to go down. Genealogy had lead them to 53-year-old Caldwell resident Brian Leigh Dripps. After getting a hold of one of Dripps’ discarded cigarettes, DNA confirmed it: Dripps’ DNA matched the DNA left by Dodge’s killer over 20 years ago.

“We knew we had the right guy,” Johnson said. “The plan was in place…We knew we were going to end up with an arrest.”

On Wednesday, May 15, Dripps stopped by a bank. Two undercover detectives followed Dripps in and blocked the door back into the bank after he left. They would be the barrier between Dripps and the unsuspecting employees and customers if the conversation with Dripps went south.

Two other detectives approached Dripps as he walked back to his vehicle.

“They talked to him for it seemed like 10-15 minutes there at his truck,” Johnson said. “At one point he started laughing as they were having a conversation…he knew they were detectives and so, they start building that rapport with him there.”

Dripps was concerned about his dog. He asked the detectives if he could at least take his dog home before going with officers to the police station. The officers had enough probable cause to arrest Dripps right then and there, but one of the detectives made a split second decision to let Dripps take care of his dog in hopes he might better cooperate in the interview.

“Sergeant John Marley decided that he would get in the truck with him, go back to his house, let the dog out at the house, and then he said after that he would get in the car with us and go.,” Johnson said. “That’s not standard police procedure…but again, remember the whole goal here was to get that interview. We needed to get that interview and so, we were going to do everything we could to build that rapport.”

Sgt. Marley got in the passenger seat of Dripps’ truck. Unbeknownst to Dripps, his truck was surrounded by dozens of police cars who were now immensely worried about Sgt. Marley’s safety.

“I trust Sergeant Marley with my life, and I trusted him with his life that day because that’s not what you do is jumping in a car with a murderer and go for a ride.” Johnson said. “That car was surrounded with undercover, unmarked police cars.”

The drive was uneventful and after making sure his dog was okay, Dripps got in the officers’ vehicle. At the Caldwell police station, authorities began the interview. This was their one opportunity to get a confession from the suspected killer.

“It was deny, deny, deny, deny, deny, deny for some time,” Johnson said. “The way those interviews work, they take multiple breaks…there’s a format for it and they were incredibly professional. They followed that format…they took the breaks.”

After a couple of hours, Dripps still denied his involvement in the 1996 murder. But, during one of those breaks, officers got a break from an unlikely source.

“He asked for something to eat,” Johnson said. “He asked for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.”

Lieutenant Joel Tisdale scrambled to find the two slices of bread, the peanut butter and jelly. When he arrived with the sandwich in hand, he had no idea he would be getting a confession in return.

“After the peanut butter and jelly sandwich, um, that’s when it kind of broke at that point,” Johnson said.

Dripps confessed and over two decades after the death of the Idaho teen, police arrested him for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge. With Dripps in custody, Johnson called Carol Dodge to see if he could meet with her about a development in the case.

“Sgt. Josh Deede and I sat down with Brent and Carol,” Johnson said. “There was a little bit of the normal small talk, banter, and I kind of said, ‘You know, we just got to cut right to the chase. We have positively identified the DNA sample, those left at the crime scene,’ and that’s as far as I got.”

After over two decades, the Dodge family knew who had killed their daughter and sister, and tears flowed.

“It was a pretty emotionally overwhelming,” Johnson said.

The Dodge case has a long road ahead as Dripps now enters the courts to face charges. But, Johnson said he couldn’t be more pleased with how the final operation went down. The arrest, he said, comprised decades of work starting from the very first neighborhood canvasing officers conducted in the first days after Dodge’s murder.

“Thank God that officer went and did that neighborhood canvas because without what he did in that day, a couple of days after the murder, we would not have been in the position we were today to line those dots up,” Johnson said. “Without that great work that was done then by that officer that did that…Thank goodness he did that. Thank goodness he documented it.”

Dripps is awaiting extradition from Caldwell to Idaho Falls. The charges could mean he faces the death penalty.