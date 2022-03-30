IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson is one of three finalist for the Champaign, Illinois Chief of Police position.

Angela Coonce and Timothy T. Tyler are the other two candidates.

You can view biographical information and a video statement from each finalist HERE.

Bryce Johnson – With more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, Bryce Johnson currently serves as the Chief of Police for the City of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Johnson has also served as Chief of Police for the City of Juneau, Alaska. Johnson rose up through the ranks at the Salt Lake City Police Department, serving as a Police Officer, Shift Supervisor, Watch Commander, and Assistant Bureau Commander for the Patrol Division. Johnson also served as an Intelligence Analyst for the U.S. Naval Reserve’s Office of Naval Intelligence. Johnson also has experience as a Teacher and Adjunct Professor for the Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Community College. Johnson holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. Johnson has also completed training at the FBI National Executive Institute and the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership.

Angela Coonce – With more than 24 years of experience in law enforcement, Angela Coonce currently serves as Commander of the North Patrol Division (Major) for the City of St. Louis. Coonce rose through the ranks at the St. Louis Police Department and served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Aide to Chief of Police (Sergeant), Platoon Commander (Lieutenant), Commander of the Laboratory Division (Lieutenant), Commander of the Intelligence Division (Lieutenant/Captain), Commander of the Second District (Captain), Commander of the Intelligence Division (Captain), Commander of Technological Solutions and Investigations (Major), and currently holds the position of Commander of the North Patrol Division. Coonce holds a master’s degree in Security Studies, a master’s degree in Management and Leadership, a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies, and an associate degree in Science. Coonce has also completed training at the FBI National Academy, Police Executive Research Forum, Southern Police Institute, and the Anti-Defamation League.

Timothy T. Tyler – With more than 29 years of experience in law enforcement, Timothy T. Tyler currently serves as the Director/Chief of Police for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement in Springfield. Tyler rose through the ranks by working at various posts with the Illinois State Police, including Master Sergeant/Squad Leader, Lieutenant/Operations Officer, Lieutenant/Detail Commander for the Metro East Police Assistance Team, and Captain/District Commander. Before working for the Illinois State Police, Tyler served at the Markham Police Department as a Police Officer and Sergeant. Tyler has 32 years of military service as an enlisted soldier and officer for the U.S. Army (Active Duty, Army Reserves, Army National Guard), currently serving in the rank of Colonel in the Army Reserves. Tyler is pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration and holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and an associate degree in Law Enforcement. Tyler has also completed training at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, multiple courses with the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

Each finalist will participate in interviews with the City Manager, Deputy City Managers, and panels of representatives from the Champaign Police Department, the City organization and community partners.

The post IFPD Chief Johnson is finalist for Illinois Chief of Police position appeared first on Local News 8.