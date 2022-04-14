IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of 1600 Brenthaven Street early Thursday morning.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police dispatch received a call from a resident reporting an unknown man was inside their home.

Officers responded and ensured the resident was safe; however, the unknown person had fled prior to police arrival on scene.

Through the course of the initial investigation, IFPD officers have learned the resident woke up and found the suspect in their home. When the suspect and resident saw each other, the suspect fled from the residence. The resident was not injured during the incident.

At this time, police said it appears the suspect may have been attempting to burglarize the home.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is looking for home security footage from residents in the area, including footage from early Thursday morning between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. and from the past several days. Anyone with footage is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200 reference incident 2022-13411.

Anyone who has any other information regarding this incident, including any suspicious person or vehicle in that area recently, is asked to report the information to IFPD by calling or by reporting the information through Crime Stoppers to www.ifcrime.org.

Information may be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously, and tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

