IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a string of malicious vandalism that has been reported over the past several days.

Since January 8, IFPD has received more than 35 reports of windows being shot out by what appears to be a BB or airsoft gun.

In most cases, the damaged windows are on vehicles parked on the street or in driveways in front of homes. In some cases, these vandals have damaged windows on homes.

Security footage from a Ring doorbell camera that captured one incident shows a dark-colored SUV driving down an Idaho Falls street. The vehicle slows down while approaching a parked vehicle, a shot can be heard, then the vehicle speeds off. Unfortunately, the footage is not clear enough to make out a license plate or additional identifying characteristics of the vehicle.

The first incidents were reported on January 8. Reports stopped through the week, but additional reports have continued to come in through the most recent weekend and through the first part of the week as property owners discover the damage.

At this time, IFPD believes these crimes are likely being committed by a group of juveniles in the late to early hours of the morning. The crimes range in location across different areas of the city, as shown in the image below.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge of these incidents to contact police at (208)529-1200. Information can also be reported anonymously through Idaho Falls – Bonneville County Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

