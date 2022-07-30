IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is inviting community members to attend National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2.

National Night Out is an annual national community-building effort that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our communities safer, more caring places to live.

On Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Idaho Falls Police officers will be at the Freeman Park Bandshell to meet with Idaho Falls families and community members. IFPD will have officers from the Patrol Bureau, School Resource Officers, the SWAT team, Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Team, the Idaho Falls Region 7 Bomb Squad, Emergency Communications Officers (dispatch), K-9 Officers and other areas of the department in attendance. The IFPD Crime Scene Investigations team will be handing out Child ID Kits and assisting with child fingerprinting for those kits. Officers will bring Patrol vehicles, a SWAT vehicle, and other specialty equipment for “show-and-tell.”

These opportunities to see police vehicles and equipment up close and to meet officers are popular with children, families, and adults. Each year, National Night Out proves to be a great opportunity for education, sharing information and relationship building.

This year, IFPD is also billing this event as a Recruitment Open House. The Idaho Falls Police Department has positions currently open for new police officers, lateral police officers, emergency communications officers (dispatchers), and in animal services. Anyone interested in these positions, now or in the future, is encouraged to attend to learn more about the Idaho Falls PoliceDepartment.

The Lost River Smokehouse will also be at National Night Out with pulled pork sandwiches for the first 250 people. Attendees will be asked to complete a brief survey to receive a sandwich voucher.

The post IFPD invites community to National Night Out and recruitment open house appeared first on Local News 8.