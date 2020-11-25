Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Lieutenant Scott Killian has served as an Idaho Falls Police Officer since 1994.

After a small retirement ceremony Tuesday, Killian called his final 10-42 with his son Cody, who is an Idaho Falls Police Dispatcher (Emergency Communications Officer), copying his dispatch.

Killian has shared not only 26+ years of his life with Idaho Falls, he has also shared his family.

“Lt. Killian, thank you for your years of service to the Idaho Falls community and your leadership at the Idaho Falls Police Department. Thank you for sharing your career and your family with us. You will be missed, but your retirement has been well earned and we are excited for the adventures ahead of you,” the department said in a Facebook post.