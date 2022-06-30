KIFI IFPD

( IDAHO FALLS – KIFI ) The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing man, possibly traveling with an unknown woman.

The IFPD says, they’re searching for a vulnerable adult, 22-year-old David Wright.

“David is 22 years old, 6’3″, 275lb, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen on June 26 around 9:30 p.m. in the area of 12th St and Woodruff Ave., wearing a tan Carhart t-shirt, black jeans, and cowboy boots. David is known to wear a blue hooded sweatshirt with Donald Trump firing a machine gun (shown in picture), a gaming headset, and to vape and chew tobacco.”

“David was last seen in a red Chevy passenger car with a woman. The woman was described as white, heavy set, wearing a white tank top and blue shorts. The woman pictured is believed to be this person. (Note: photo has a butterfly filter on it.) David and this female may be traveling to, or currently in, Wyoming. Anyone who has seen David, is aware of his current whereabouts, or can identify this woman is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.”

