IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls Police officer is facing charges for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Joseph Johnson.

Officer Elias Cerdas was indicted Friday by the Idaho State Attorney General’s Office.

Back in February, Johnson was shot by police when he was mistaken for a suspect they were pursuing.

The City of Idaho Falls has released the following statement:

“As always, we understand the importance of allowing this to work its way through the appropriate legal processes. We put our trust in the American system of justice and are committed to cooperating fully as this case proceeds. We hope that calm and reason can prevail as the facts come out and are deliberated. Police work is dangerous and difficult, and when situations like this occur it’s important to recognize that lives are impacted on all sides. This is a tragic situation all around and our hearts go out to all involved.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department said in a statement Officer Cerdas will remain with the department until the process is completed, but his duties will be limited and will not include contact with the public.

