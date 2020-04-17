Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho High School Activities Association is canceling all spring sports and activities for 2020. The release Friday stated the decision was based on Coronavirus guidelines by Governor Brad Little and the State Board of Education.

This includes all state tournaments. The IHSAA statement noted that “it became apparent state events could not be held safely and still follow the parameters set by the governor, SBOE, and IHSAA.”

Current policies banning the use of school facilities and team practices and workouts will remain in effect until May 18. The IHSAA Board of Directors will discuss the fall no contact period and eligibility concerns over the next several weeks.