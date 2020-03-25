POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – With a worldwide shortage of personal protective equipment, people have taken efforts into their own hands.

For Linda Davies of Pocatello, quarantine is a chance to sew masks for those in need. Davies, 71, is normally involved in estate liquidations and the local flea market, but all of that has taken a backseat.

“I should be home doing my taxes and my spring cleaning,” she said. “So I’m making masks in avoidance.”

Davies sews about three masks per hour and nearly 20 each day from inside her home.

“I’ve been sewing every day for a week,” she said.

When a friend who operates a home health care business needed help, Davies started sewing masks. She said it was after that when things “exploded.”

She has made free masks for those who ask, with an inbox of full new requests.

“Totally homebound,” Davies said being a quilter has put her in a good position, as far as materials go. Several other women are also working with Davies in this effort, but the demand is way higher than her supply.

These homemade masks won’t provide the same benefits as an N95 respirator, but both the CDC and WHO say healthy people don’t need either.

According to the WHO, people should only “wear a mask if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms (especially coughing) or looking after someone who may have COVID-19.”

Knowing this, Davies said she believes that a lot of people just feel more comfortable with the masks on, approved or otherwise. She said some of her friends are nurses and they’re being told to put bandanas around their faces.

“It’s got to be better than that,” she said of the homemade masks.” I mean, we’re taking such care with them, it’s gotta be better than putting a bandana on.”

If you would like a mask, or want to help, Davies can be reached at lindadavies77@gmail.com.