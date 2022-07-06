IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Imagine Idaho Foundation is working to bring better internet connection and access to the state.

This non profit organization is doing so by trying to bring broadband infrastructure to all of Idaho.

They believe this way of connectivity will create stronger, stable communities across the state while improving economic, telehealth and education benefits.

Idaho will receive $100 million through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program at minimum; however, they say they have seen estimates of up to $1 billion for funding.

Now, they are wanting to prove to the Federal Communications Commission that $1 billion is necessary for Idaho to get high-speed internet access everywhere, especially rural areas.

Imagine Idaho is conducting a speed-test campaign to assist those efforts. The test will show how many residents are going with poor or no connection.

To take the test and support their cause click HERE.

Those who take the speed-test will need to enter in the address of which they are taking the test from. This will provide the organization with an accurate database to appropriately determine where better internet is needed.

Imagine Idaho Foundation’s mission, as a company, is, “to provide Idahoans with affordable and reliable internet access so they can live anywhere and have connectivity.”

They are hoping they will get enough Idaho residents to take the speed-test to develop enough data to present to the FCC for more funding so they can come closer to achieving their mission.

