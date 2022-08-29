IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho School Boards Association, Idaho Education Association, Idaho Association of School Administrators and Imagine Idaho are teaming up to improve on online education by enhancing broadband infrastructure.

An essential part of their partnership is a speed-testing campaign, which will allow the state to determine how much federal funding is needed for these broadband projects. The campaign is set to end on September 15.

Imagine Idaho says broadband infrastructure is essential for Idahoans to learn and prosper.

