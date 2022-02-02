JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Health Department would like to emphasize certain members of the public should receive a COVID-19 booster dose after having gotten an additional dose due to immunocompromising conditions in the late summer.

This booster dose will ensure this population is up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination.

In August 2021, individuals 16+ years of age with moderate to severe immunocompromising conditions became eligible to receive an additional dose as part of their primary vaccination series, in efforts to improve the immune response from the first two doses. This additional dose is only available to those who received two full doses of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

Individuals who initially received Johnson and Johnson have not been eligible for an additional dose but should get a booster dose.

According to the CDC, people are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised if they have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, WiskottAldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

With an updated interval of 5 months in between completion of a primary mRNA series (including the additional dose) and a booster dose, this population is approaching the time in which they are now able to receive a booster. Doses can be mixed and matched; an individual may choose to receive the same vaccine as their first three doses, or they may choose a different type of COVID-19 vaccine.

To make an appointment, please visit www.tetoncountywy.gov/covidvax or call the Call Center at 307-732-8628. Appointments for this age group occur on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30pm to 5:30 pm. The clinic takes place at the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole, 1251 S Park Loop Rd.

If you have an appointment and know you will not be able to make it, please cancel as soon as you are able. You can do so on our website, by calling our Call Center, or emailing covidvax@tetoncountywy.gov. This will allow us to open that appointment for someone else in need and maximize our capacity at each clinic.

Being up to date on your COVID-19 vaccines (which includes your primary series and booster) is one of the most important way of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping our community healthy, particularly while we experience the current surge due to the Omicron variant

