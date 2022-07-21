JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The 2022 Teton County Fair kicks off next week, and there is still time to enter into some of the fair’s most popular events.

“The deadlines are right around the corner, but we still have openings for a variety of events,” Teton County Fair and Fairgrounds Manager Rachel Grimes said. “We still have a few spots open for the Cornhole Tournament and Figure 8 Race. For all the kids’ races at the Big Top Tent, bingo, pie eating, diaper derby and wiener dog races, just show up at the scheduled day and time.”

Along with the Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall, there are still opportunities to enter the English and Western Dressage Horse Show events, Teaming Branding, the Western Non-Pro Performance and Trail Horse Show events.

Deadline for Events:

English and Western Dressage Horse Show: Thursday, July 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Team Branding and Blue Ribbon Exhibit Hall Online Entries: Monday, July 24 at 5:00 p.m.

Figure 8 Race: Tuesday, July 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Cornhole Tournament: Open until filled

More information on entries can be found at the Teton County Fair website HERE or in the Fair Book. The 2022 Teton County Fair takes place at the County Fairgrounds July 23 – 31.

The post Important deadlines for 2022 Teton County Fair event entries appeared first on Local News 8.