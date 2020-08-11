News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Local artists are dusting off their brushes and paint cans to bring color back to Old Town.

For the second year in a row, the Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery is offering a space for artists to put their talents on display.

Paige Weber is one of 20 artists who are painting their own mural in the alleyway behind Cottonwood Junction on N Main Street.

This year’s theme: “Impressions of 2020.” Weber opted to paint a white peacock from the local zoo.

“My husband told me to get out of the house and take a day off. So I went to the zoo, it’s a great place to go when COVID is happening. They have a white peacock over there, so I took some photos so I have him on the wall,” Weber said.

The artists will be filling in blank space leftover from last year, rather than painting over the old murals.

Old Town Alley will host a grand opening of the 2020 gallery on Aug. 22 from 5-9 p.m.

There is still some space for artists who are interested in participating. Contact Heidi Turner at the Old Town Alley’s Facebook page here.

“If you’re afraid, do it anyway,” Weber said in regard to artists who are considering joining this year.