MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — Grand Teton National Park in partnership with the Grand Teton National Park Foundation are in their third year working to improve sections of the Teton Crest Trail.

There will be intermittent 30-minute closures on a section of the trail near the summit of Paintbrush Divide between July 21-26, August 4-9 and August 18-23. Visitors planning on hiking over Paintbrush Divide during these dates should expect delays in both directions.

The Teton Crest Trail is a 45-mile long trail through the high country of the Teton Range. Sections of the trail were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps dating back to 1934, and despite constant use, much of the trail has remained largely untouched by park maintenance crews since then.

Paintbrush Divide is the highest point along the Teton Crest Trail at 10,700 feet/3,261 meters in elevation, and is typically one of the most challenging locations for trail users. The eastern slope is a scree slope and over time, water flow from melting snow and yearly visitor use has eroded and shifted the trail. The trail damage now poses safety hazards to hikers.

During construction, loose materials such as rocks and gravel may be moved downhill and cause a safety hazard to hikers below. For safety purposes, the trail will have intermittent closures during construction activities. Closures will allow uninterrupted work to be performed and time to clear the trail of any newly created hazards.

Although no delays are expected, trail users should also anticipant seeing NPS crews working in high elevation locations along the Static Peak Trail rehabilitating historic stone retaining walls.

The Grand Teton National Park Foundation has committed to help enhance and sustain the park’s spectacular trails. The Foundation’s support enables the National Park Service to assess, plan, and execute specialized trail initiatives. The recent completion of restoration projects at Jenny Lake, including the backcountry trails leading to Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point, and the current Snake River Gateways project are other successful examples of how the Foundation and the park work in partnership to enhance the visitor experience and protect park resources.

The post Improving sections of Teton Crest Trail appeared first on Local News 8.