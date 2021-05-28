IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It was a busy, and exciting day at the Idaho Falls Airport (IDA), as the newest flight took off to Portland (PDX).

The Idaho Falls Airport fire department sent them off with a traditional water salute.

The flight was originally going to be summer seasonal, says airport director Rick Cloutier

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“The flight has done so well already with future bookings, Allegiant decided to make it year-round.” Cloutier said. “So we’re very excited that this is going to be another way for people to travel to and from the region.”

Cloutier also said the flight was about 90% full.

Friday’s flight is the beginning of a busy summer travel season for the airport, which is in the process of adding new gates, Cloutier said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

“Once we complete construction later this summer, we have doubled out gates from the original three to six,” Cloutier said. “We’re on track to have the most passengers in the history of the airport.”

Next week, two more new flights take off, one to Dallas/ Fort Worth (DFW), the other, to Pheonix (PHX), both offered by American.

The post Inaugural flight to Portland from Idaho Falls takes off appeared first on Local News 8.