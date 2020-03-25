BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Blaine County Fire Chiefs have created a countywide Incident Management Team.

This allows improved service to the community through a more manageable span of control, streamlined communications and better resource management.

In addition to their normal EMS response duties, as the primary ALS transport agencies for Blaine County, the Ketchum Fire Department and Wood River Fire Rescue have been playing a key role in assisting St. Luke’s Wood River in moving patients out of the Valley.

They will continue to focus on EMS with the Hailey and Sun Valley Fire Departments lending leadership on fire and rescue operations, south and north respectively.

Carey Rural Fire Department will affect fire and rescue operations in Southeast Blaine County.

“Communication in a combination fire / EMS system is challenging in the absence of a pandemic. It’s been made infinitely more so right now. We needed to reduce the potential for missing a vital piece of information, lost in the flurry of emails, texts, or phone calls. Additionally, this move will better care for our County responders, who are working long hours under very stressful conditions,” said Chief Bateman, PIO for the IMT.

“Being able to serve our citizens, community and neighbors in this time of need is what Blaine County Fire / EMS agencies prepare for and our goal moving forward,” said Chief Taan Robrahn of Sun Valley Fire.

Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin echoed the sentiments, “We are honored to serve Blaine County. Working together, in this fashion, is critical.”

The post Incident Management Team formed in Blaine County appeared first on Local News 8.