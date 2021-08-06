TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police troopers and Twin Falls Police Department officers are investigating an incident that sent three people to the hospital early Thursday morning.

At approximately 12:39 a.m., a trooper observed the driver of a white sedan traveling at a very high rate of speed. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elizabeth Blvd. and Cypress Way, and the sedan continued and crashed into a concrete abutment at the intersection of Elizabeth Blvd. and Carriage Lane.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Twin Falls was taken by air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital. Two teen boys were passengers in the vehicle. Both teens were taken by ground ambulance to a Twin Falls hospital. The extent of their injuries is not available at this time.

Police say all information is considered preliminary pending the ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.

