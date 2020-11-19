News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fire and EMS officials in Idaho Falls say COVID-19 is impacting their ability to respond to calls, and keep their teams staffed.

Fire Chief Duane Nelson told EIPH board members this morning that Idaho Falls Fire has already had to turn down patient transfer requests from Portneuf Hospital, as well as Bingham and Star Valley. “We don’t have the resources to do it,” Nelson says, “we could not take those patients.”

EMS Division Chief Eric Day says the city is responding to an increased number of COVID and non-COVID related callouts. In the meantime, the number of first responders is limited, as many of them have also had to follow quarantine procedures after having contracted COVID or after being exposed to it.

Both Chiefs plead with the public to take preventative measures, including the use of face-masks in public spaces.