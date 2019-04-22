Indiana police to detail 'new direction' in girls' killings

Indiana State Police are to make an announcement about the investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls found dead on a hiking trail.

State police say Superintendent Doug Carter will discuss how the investigation has gone in a “new direction” during a midday Monday news conference in Delphi.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 on a hiking trail near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The slayings remain unsolved.

Investigators on a multi-agency task force have gone through thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go “down the hill.” Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.