Indiana teen killed while dad tries to meet online buyer

Police say an Indiana teenager was fatally shot while accompanying his father to sell an Xbox to an online buyer.

Gary police Commander Jack Hamady says the 16-year-old Merrillville boy was in a car when he was shot Wednesday in Gary. The boy’s father had arranged to sell the Xbox to someone who had connected with him online.

The Post-Tribune says the Lake County coroner’s office identified the victim as Johnny Peluyera. No arrests have been made.

Gary police say online sellers and buyers should meet at a police station parking lot or a public place.

___

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/