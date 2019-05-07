Indianapolis police arrest 2 men in connection with 2 judges shot in parking lot of fast-food restaurant

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shootings of two southern Indiana judges outside a fast-food restaurant, according to Indianapolis police.

Police said Tuesday that detectives arrested 41-year-old Brandon Kaiser and 23-year-old Alfredo Vazquez for alleged roles in the shootings of Clark Circuit Judges Bradley Jacobs and Andrew Adams last Wednesday.

Police have said they’ve found no evidence to suggest the judges — both are hospitalized in stable condition — were targeted because of their occupations in the justice system.

Marion County Jail records shown Kaiser faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, battery, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license, and Vazquez is charged with assisting a criminal.

Both men are due in court Wednesday.

“Our judges across the state are heartbroken to learn of this violent act against our colleagues,” Kathryn Dolan, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Supreme Court, said in an emailed statement last week. “We send our prayers for a speedy recovery for both Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams and our love and support to their families and the Clark County community.”

Clark County is in southern Indiana, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Ky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.