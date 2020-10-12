POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, Idaho State University is hosting a week of virtual events from Oct. 12 to 15, including talks, workshops, film screenings and Q&As.

The events will be held over Zoom and Facebook Live (watch here) and revolve around the theme “Celebrating Community and Neighbors: Building Relations with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello.”

Indigenous Peoples Day is a collaborative event between Idaho State University and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. This year’s week of events mark Idaho State’s second Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

What is Indigenous Peoples Day?

The events explore the history, culture and experiences of indigenous people in areas such as sports, academics and activism. Each day is centered around a theme: “Land,” “Education,” “Health,” and “Expression.”

Scheduled events include:

Monday, Oct. 12:

• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: “Reservation History and the City of Pocatello” by Yvette Tuell

• 1:30 – 3 p.m.: Workshop for Faculty and Staff: Indigenizing Pedagogies and Inclusive Teaching Strategies

• 6 -7 p.m.: Film: “What Was Ours”

• 7 – 8 p.m.: Q&A with Jordan Dresser (Northern Arapaho), Film Co-Producer

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

• 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: “Living in Two Worlds” by Tyson Shay, ISU Shoshone-Bannock student

• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: “History and Literature of Native American Boarding Schools” by Amanda Zink, Associate Professor of English

• 6 – 7 p.m.: Film: “Navajo Math Circles”

• 7 – 8 p.m.: Q&A with George Paul Csicsery, Film Director

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: COVID-19 Connected Human Communities: Tribal Health Authorities

• 6 – 7 p.m.: Film: “Growing Native — Northwest: Coast Salish”

• 7 – 8 p.m.: Q&A with Shirley Sneve (Sicangu Lakota), Film Producer

Thursday, Oct. 15:

• 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.: “Indigenous Activism at Alcatraz” by Dr. LaNada War Jack, alumnus and author

• 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Native American Sports/Athletics Panel

• 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum Tour — Language and Cultural Preservation

• 6 – 7 p.m.: Film: “Growing Native — Oklahoma: Red People”

• 7 – 8 p.m.: Q&A with Charles “Boots” Kennedye (Kiowa), Film Producer