Individuals from all over the Western US are eagerly heading over to the Snake River Landing to see what is said to be the biggest and best fireworks show in the West, including a curious moose.

The moose must have caught word of the show and decided to stop by the area sometime Friday afternoon. Word on the street says that he was hoping to survey the area for the perfect spot for a view of the spectacular show Saturday night.

He was not able to find his spot before authorities showed up on the scene to escort him away from Snake River Landing.

Idaho Fish and Game officers are taking care of the moose. The Idaho Falls Police are asking people to stop calling dispatch to report the animal.

Please keep in mind that the closer we get to the show, the heavier traffic will get. We want to encourage you to drive safely, be courteous to others, and have a great time at the show!