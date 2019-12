Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Police said more than one person was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 26 and Hitt Road Thursday afternoon.

A car and truck were involved in the crash around 1 p.m.

Police ask you avoid the area while they clean the crash up.

Follow Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 as more updates are released.