BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill to legalize industrial hemp in Idaho is on its way to Governor Brad Little’s desk.

If the governor signs the bill into law, it will bring the Gem State in line with all other states in the union which legalized industrial hemp after it was legalized at the federal level in 2018 as part of a farm bill passed by congress.

The Senate voted 30-5 in favor of the bill. HB 126 already passed the House.

The post Industrial hemp bill heads to governor’s desk appeared first on Local News 8.