Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A mule deer buck was shot and left to waste during the evening of Sept. 24 in the Antelope Flats area located in Bonneville County between Ririe and Swan Valley.

The individual or individuals involved shot the buck on private property owned by the Eagle Rock Ranch and then trespassed in a pickup truck to retrieve the head of the deer, leaving the rest of the carcass to rot.

If anyone has any information that may be useful in solving this case, call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999 or fill out an online form at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers can remain anonymous and a reward is available for information that leads to a citation in the case.