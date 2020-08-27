Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idahoans filed 3,794 new initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits in the past week. That is up 4%, or 150 claims, from last week.

The number of people filed for continued claims dropped by 13% from the previous week to 16,414.

13% of all claims came from people in the manufacturing workforce, followed by health care and social assistance workers, who made up 12% of the new claims. Accommodations and food services each represented 11% of the new claims and retail accounted for 10%.

By age, 25% of the claims were filed by people aged 25 to 34, 16% by people under 25, and 22% were in the 35 to 44-year-old range. People aged 45 to 54 accounted for 17% of the new claims.

The Idaho Department of Labor reports paying out $14.1 million in claims during the week. The total of benefit payments to laid-off workers due to COVID-19 was $793 million.

