Injured bald eagle stuck on train tracks near Washington prompts rescue efforts

An injured bald eagle was rescued from train tracks in Maryland on Wednesday, transit officials said.

The national bird and symbol of American freedom was stuck on Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s blue/silver lines in Landover, delaying trains from moving on the tracks near the Morgan Boulevard station.

A rescue team of eight responded, Metro tweeted. By 7 p.m. the bird was saved.

“Bald Eagle Update: Rescued! The eagle has been recovered from the tracks by MTPD and wildlife personnel,” the transit agency tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

City Wildlife, based in Washington, D.C., took in the eagle for care and rehabilitation, officials said..