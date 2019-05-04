Injured iguana still in protective custody a month after owner swung it at an Ohio restaurant manager

A pet iguana, injured last month when its owner swung it at an Ohio restaurant manager, remains in protective custody as it awaits a $1,600 surgery.

The female iguana, named Copper by police, suffered a broken leg and several other ailments after the unidentified owner swung the animal by her tail.

According to authorities, the man threw a menu at a waitress at a Perkins restaurant in Painesville on April 16. When a manager intervened, the man removed the iguana from beneath his shirt, twirled it around and threw it at him, police said.

The reptile has remained in the protective custody of the Lake County Humane Society, which says she needs a surgery that would cost about $1,600; according to intake coordinator Allison Rothlisberger, the procedure can’t be done without the approval of a judge.

The Humane Society is seeking tax-deductible donations to pay for the surgery.

For now, the animal is getting basic care to make it as comfortable as possible.

