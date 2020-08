Local News

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers responded to a call Sunday at 11:00 a.m. for a juvenile osprey was tangled in some twine beneath a light pole in Ririe.

Jefferson Central Fire was also called and used its bucket truck to retrieve the injured bird.

Fish and Game said it had a fairly severe injury to one of its legs and was transported to the Teton Raptor Center for an additional assessment.