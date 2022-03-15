TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) was called on Monday about an injured skier at the Baldy Knoll Yurt on the west slope of the Tetons.

A male skier had injured his knee and was requesting assistance out of the backcountry.

Rather than rushing an evacuation in the evening, the skier agreed to spend the night at the yurt and wait till morning.

On Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., two TCSAR volunteers who live in Teton Valley departed on two snowmobiles and arrived at the yurt at 8:10 a.m.

On scene, they splinted the skier’s knee and transported him via snow machine 5.5 miles to the trailhead.

The volunteers were out of the field by 9:17 a.m.

