POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello Sunday around 3:06 p.m.

According to ISP, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and 66-year-old Maryann Butler of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.

Police say a semi-truck made a lane change in front of Faulkner, who swerved to avoid a collision, struck the back of Butler’s vehicle and rolled.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

A ground ambulance transported Faulkner to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot.

ISP reports all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The right lane was blocked approximately two hours, and this crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Hall Police and Fire Departments and Blackfoot Fire Department.

The post Injury crash on I-15 north of Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.