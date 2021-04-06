Inkom Volunteer Fire Department

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)-A fire started on private property on Lower Rock Creek Road at 1:15 p.m. Monday got out of control and spread uphill to the northeast.

The Inkom Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was threatening one out-building when they, McCammon, and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments responded.

Ultimately, no structures were damaged and the fire was controlled at four acres after showing extreme behavior with flames exceeding 20 feet high in grass and sagebrush. The fire was under control by 3:30 p.m.

It was the fifth “controlled burn” wildfire the Inkom Department has been called to contain in six days.

Firefighters are advising property owners that grasses and fine fuels are extremely dry and dormant vegetation creates a “freeze-dried” effect. They say it is prime to burn.

Before you plan any burning, contact your local fire department, get a burn permit, check wind conditions, and make sure you have plenty of water available to keep it under control. And, don’t leave any fire unattended.

