IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Battelle Energy Alliance has issued a new draft request for proposals (RFP) aimed at finding a company interested in creating a power source for a NASA moon project.

Specifically, BEA and NASA are seeking feedback from leaders in the nuclear and space industries to develop innovative technologies for a fission surface power system that can be operated on the moon. Officials hope to have responses in hand by January 22, 2021 and release a final RFP in February.

Sponsored by NASA in collaboration with the DOE and INL, the draft RFP provides the first phase of technical requirements and work products for an FSP system that can be built, tested, and deployed on the moon and potentially used for subsequent missions.

According to INL, the project is aimed at supporting “a sustainable lunar presence and crewed Mars expedition while providing a near-term opportunity for fabrication, testing, and flight of a space fission system.”

“Idaho National Laboratory is the nation’s leader in nuclear innovation. By partnering with the private sector to develop a first-of-kind lunar nuclear reactor, the government is advancing the United States’ leadership in both space exploration and advanced nuclear technology,” said Sebastian Corbisiero, senior technical adviser leading the FSP project for INL’s Nuclear Science & Technology Directorate.

You can view the full draft RFP here.

